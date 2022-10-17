NewTek Launched the NDI PTZ3 UHD Camera—Here's 3 Things to Master

NewTek (opens in new tab), part of the Vizrt Group, enhanced its PTZ family of cameras by introducing the expertly engineered PTZ3 UHD. The PTZ3 UHD is the only 4Kp60 camera on the market that offers both professional audio and ultra-high-definition video—all built on the unshakeable foundation of NDI.

The PTZ3 UHD allows video professionals, technology managers, and system designers to elevate video production by easily bringing 4Kp60 UHD video and professional audio, combined with control and tally, by using the network and simultaneously streamlining integration and installation by incorporating power over Ethernet (PoE).

"We understand the importance of and need for quality audio in any production workflow," said comments Will Waters, vice president product management, NewTek. "By adding professional audio to the PTZ3 UHD, we combine the might of ultra-high-definition video and enhanced audio connectivity making it easier than ever to put this exceptional camera into any production workflow."

Master the Art of Capture

1. Master Audio: For the first time in a UHD camera from NewTek, Professional XLR audio input seamlessly runs with equipment such as microphones, mixers, amplifiers, and soundboards. The Professional XLR integration offers clean, balanced audio directly from the camera into the NDI network, so the audio maintains the highest fidelity for customers and integrators.

2. Master Video: To ensure users deliver high-quality images and video, the PTZ3 UHD takes pan/tilt/zoom quality to a new level with improved movement between camera presets. Ease-in and ease-out movements deliver seamless, smooth transitions for a natural, superior quality production without jittery or stuttering movements.

3. Master Connectivity: Whether it's using a single cable for audio and video, PTZ control, tally, and PoE for power or connecting via NDI, NewTek PTZ Cameras simply appear on the network and can immediately be built into any workflow with ease.