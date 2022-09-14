NewTek Introduces LiveLink to Simplify HTML Setup—Here's What to Know

Following the recent acquisition of Flowics by Vizrt Group, enhancing Vizrt’s end-to-end graphics portfolio, NewTek (opens in new tab) TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite users will be offered a 30-day trial of the Flowics platform.

With the introduction of Live Link, TriCaster users can take HTML sources directly into their production, rendering anything from whole web pages to web videos, or HTML5 graphics as direct sources in their switcher—reducing the complexity of set-up and pressure on the network. The Flowics platform gives customers simple control over the creation, integration, and playout of those HTML5 graphics—perfect for fast-paced productions and digital or multi-screen extensions.

[Vizrt Group Acquires HTML5 Broadcast Graphics Platform Flowics] (opens in new tab)

“TriCaster users embrace the creation of motion media content and deliver it to anywhere viewers want to watch," said states Barbara Spicek, president and general manager of NewTek. "The combination of TriCaster with Flowics by Vizrt makes this all-in-one system go a step further. With captivating graphics, it brings the story to life, making the creation and playout of interactive media experiences intuitive for mobile, the web, social media, and live streams.

“While this acquisition will certainly benefit customers across Vizrt Group, we are very pleased to offer NewTek customers an exclusive opportunity to experience the simple, vast and versatile tools from Flowics first, and for free.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

With the addition of Flowics by Vizrt to a TriCaster, customers can access the immersive potential of data driven graphics, powered by a wide range of external data sources, including sports statistics, timing and scoring, betting, weather, and finance information, in a code-free approach. And as a true SaaS platform, Flowics graphics can be created and controlled from anywhere, anytime—at high speed.