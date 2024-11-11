AVI Systems to Acquire CCS Southeast

AVI Systems will officially acquire CCS Southeast on Dec. 2, 2024. CCS Southeast is an audiovisual systems integrator that designs, installs, and supports technology solutions throughout the Southeast United States. The acquisition includes locations in Jacksonville, Miami, and Orlando, FL, as well as offices in Knoxville, TN, and Atlanta, GA.

Jeff Stoebner (Image credit: AVI Systems)

“CCS Southeast has built an incredible business serving customers for more than two decades,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. “I’m impressed with their long-standing reputation assisting education and corporate enterprises. The addition of these five locations serves as a catalyst for our future growth in this region. And Florida is home to many federal government agencies, which AVI Systems can now more easily support with this added presence.”

CCS Southeast was established by John Doster, CEO, who grew the business into one of the largest AV integrators in the Southeast. Doster was instrumental in developing a customer base that includes the University of Tennessee, University of North Florida, University of Florida, Web.com, EA Sports, and many others. Doster will continue to lead the Jacksonville office as area VP at AVI Systems.

All CCS Southeast employees will become employee-owners at AVI Systems effective Dec. 2. Once the acquisition is complete, AVI will employ more than 1,200 professionals across 40 U.S. locations, with plans to open new facilities in other strategic markets, including Tampa, FL. In addition, AVI Systems is the major shareholder of GPA—which enables the company to serve large, multinational organizations that have operations around the world.