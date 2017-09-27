New Portable Stand from Chief Now Shipping

The PRSU, Chief’s portable flat panel stand designed for rapid setup and take down, is now shipping.

Chief engineers worked with AV professionals who work in the rental and staging space every day to find out the common problems with display stands. The main issues they discovered were speed, storage and wear.



The PRSU was made to be intuitive to set up so anyone can figure it out quickly. No tools are needed to set up the stand, which also saves time. Most people can set it up in under two minutes, even the first time.

“This project was unique,” said Kathryn Gaskell, Manager – Product Management. “It was as important to think about what the mount should do when you are not using it – how you get it from point A to B.”

The rugged design can withstand the wear and tear that is commonplace when working with portable AV applications. Other stands can become marked up over time, particularly on chrome parts.

The PRSU also breaks down and folds up for easy space savings and can be stored in a customized, wheeled case accessory that can be stacked or set upright to accommodate various truck and warehouse spaces.