New LG Workstations Target Healthcare Facilities

The What: LG Business Solutions USA is introducing a new LG thin client system designed specifically for use in hospitals, urgent care facilities and other healthcare environments. The new LG healthcare All-in-One Thin Client workstation (model 24CN670N) comes with built-in dual-band RFID readers, making it easy for multiple authorized healthcare professionals to log into shared resources, such as electronic health records systems and other networked applications.

The What Else: The RFID readers in the LG 24CN670N support dual-band communication to accommodate a wide range of RFID technologies. It has been designed to be compatible with Imprivata digital identity solutions, a leading platform supporting secure access management and digital workflows in the healthcare market. The thin client includes a TPM 2.0 Trust Platform Module for added security.

The new 24-inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) LG healthcare thin client with IPS technology delivers a sharp picture and wide viewing angles for sharing chart and medical information with medical staff.

The display also complies with IEC 60601 for medical devices used in healthcare environments. Importantly, the thin client comes with seven different USB ports (2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C) for attaching compatible peripherals, medical devices, barcode scanners and more.

The Bottom Line: The LG healthcare thin client comes with a keyboard and mouse. It has no moving parts, including no cooling fans, so there is less potential for product malfunction.