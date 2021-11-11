New Leon Partnership with Logitech Streamlines Solutions for Technology Integration

Continuing to expand its presence in the commercial AV market, Leon has partnered with Logitech as part of the company’s Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP). The new partnership between the two companies provides integrators with functional and design-friendly technology solutions for videoconferencing spaces, and makes specifying a Leon/Logitech solution simple by pre-validating the fit, form, and function.

“We are pleased that Leon has joined our LCP program,” said Sudeep Trivedi, head of alliances and Go-to-Market at Logitech. “By collaborating with Leon, we are able to offer customers more choices and flexibility for building well-designed and high-quality meeting experiences.”

Due to the custom nature of its business, Leon has long been able to create custom-tailored solutions for Logitech products, but the new partnership standardizes the offerings, which simplifies the specification, ordering, and production process.

Leon’s design and engineering team has officially validated the Logitech Brio, MeetUp, and Rally for use in its Horizon Interactive, Horizon Interactive FIT, and Tonecase FIT Universal products. The team is currently in the process of testing and validating additional Logitech products, including the Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini.

“We are very excited to partner with Logitech,” said Paul Sabbah, Leon’s international and commercial sales representative. “Leon has been creating Logitech solutions for years, and now as we develop more solutions around their cameras and sound bars, we see great opportunities to co-market and expand our global reach.”