New Cloud-Based, Real-Time Data Interface to Enhance College Football

The 2024 college football season is right around the corner and Daktronics is upping game-day production with Data Studio Football. The cloud-based, real-time data interface is ready for the collegiate football marketplace, and the application is currently being developed for other sports. This solution integrates with Daktronics Show Control and sources data directly from Genius Sports, the official stats provider of the NCAA via NCAA LiveStats.

The new offering is part of the Daktronics control solution ecosystem in Venus Control Suite. It ensures seamless access to the information and data that game-day producers want and need so they can deliver an engaging and memorable game-day experience.

“We’ve been working on this comprehensive stats platform to help bring dynamic storytelling capabilities to our sports customers, beginning with football,” said Bill Hadsell, Daktronics control solutions product manager. “It really brings the next level of data to the game-day producers' hands and lets them use it to engage their audiences in the way they feel is best. In this instance, those producers can leverage data in an app made exclusively for football.”

The data available to producers on game day ranges from offense to defense, player stats for rushing, receiving and passing, and situational data such as red zone efficiency, and much more.

“Highlighting defensive leaders in terms of tackles made, highlighting kickers with an engaging plot chart or showing a comparison chart of leading receivers for the game—all are possible in real-time with Data Studio Football,” added Hadsell. “Basically, if the producer has an idea for showing stats that are in the system, they can pull those into a visually appealing representation and send it to their digital displays in a matter of seconds. This connects with the fans and pulls them further into the game with meaning behind what they are seeing happen on the field.

“In addition to game and season stats, producers can retrieve and manage multiple data feeds including user-defined sources like spreadsheets and websites. These feeds help to create informative content such as current weather conditions or raffle drawings.”