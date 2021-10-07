New Box Style Cinema/Live Camera Joins Panasonic Line

The What: Panasonic is releasing the new full-frame box-style LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera, the DC-BS1H. As its name suggests, the LUMIX BS1H is a versatile box-style camera that combines the cinema-quality video performance of the LUMIX S1H with an easy-to-deploy box-style profile. The LUMIX BS1H accommodates a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor with Dual Native ISO technology and includes features such as 6K full-area high resolution recording, impressive bokeh, excellent low-light performance, wide dynamic range of 14+ stops, V-Log and more.

The What Else: The BS1H contains a 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor (35.6 mm x 23.8mm) that captures 6K resolution. With an active resolution of 6,024 x 4,016, the BS1H delivers approximately 24.2 million photosites. Adoption of an OLPF (Optical Low Pass Filter) suppresses moire and false color. The image sensor with Dual Native ISO in the BS1H minimizes noise generation by choosing an optimal circuit to use according to the sensitivity before gain processing. In combination with optimum signal processing by the Venus Engine, it assures maximum ISO 51200 high sensitivity recording with minimum noise.

Maximizing the use of the pixels in the full-frame image sensor, the LUMIX BS1H is capable of 6K/24p, 5.4K/30p (3:2 aspect ratio) or 5.9K/30p (16:9 aspect ratio) high-resolution, smooth video recording. It also provides 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K*1 HEVC video recording when using the image area equivalent to Super 35mm. The 4:2:2 10-bit 4K30p is recordable in H.264 at its full area. Its high-resolution data can also be used for creating 4K videos with higher image quality or for cropping images in 4K.

The LUMIX BS1H imports the renowned colorimetry of the VariCam lineup of Panasonic cinema cameras, enabling filmmakers to capture accurate colors and rich skin tones. The LUMIX BS1H delivers 14+ stops of Dynamic Range with a V-Log to precisely reproduce everything from dark to bright areas. V-Log/V-Gamut delivers a high dynamic range and broad colors and creates a greater level of play for the images in post-production processes.

In addition to HDR (High Dynamic Range) video recording, the camera records video with a designated gamma curve compatible with ITU-R BT.2100, and the user can now choose Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) in Photo Style

The LUMIX BS1H is capable of 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 60p/50p HDMI output. Designed to satisfy wide-ranging creative needs, the LUMIX BS1H adopts a new heat dispersion structure which achieves unlimited video recording in a variety of recording formats, including 4:3 Anamorphic mode, and provides two alternatives for RAW workflow.

Composed of aluminum and magnesium alloy, the LUMIX BS1H body frame enables a compact and lightweight, yet durable, box-style camera, and provides a variety of practical ports. In addition to a USB 3.1 Type-C, a 3G-SDI (BNC) and an HDMI Type-A terminal are equipped, which can be used for simultaneous output. Moreover, Genlock IN (BNC) and Timecode IN/OUT (BNC) functions which enable multi-angle synchronized video recording are available to build a scalable system with manufacturer-agnostic external monitors, rigs and gimbals.

The Bottom Line: The high connectivity and mobility of the BS1H enable users to flexibly use the camera to create their ideal camera system according to the scenario. In addition, consistency among their images minimizes post-production processing when used alongside other Panasonic LUMIX production cameras such as the BGH1 or the S1H.