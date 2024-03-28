Neutrik Americas Has Three Successor Products to Its Dante/Analog Interface

Neutrik Americas, part of Neutrik Group, introduce three new line-level DLINE audio interfaces: the NA-2I2O-DLINE, the NA-2I-DLINE, and the NA-2O-DLINE. All three interfaces are designed to connect legacy audio gear to the newer Dante protocol.

The NA-2I2O-DLINE offers two inputs and two outputs similar to the prior NA2-IO-DLINE. For environments where both inputs and outputs are not required, the NA-2O-DLINE interface offers two outputs only while the NA-2I-DLINE offers two inputs only. All three products share the same rugged form factor for use anywhere, and their thick rubber protection covers can be removed to mount the units to tabletops, trusses, or 19-inch equipment racks using NEUTRIK’s optional accessories.

Audio performance is improved in these new-generation DLINE products, with 24 dBu maximum levels for both inputs and outputs, >100 dB dynamic range, >108 dB signal-to-noise ratio, and crosstalk of -100 dB @ 20 kHz for outputs and -110 dB @ 20 kHz for inputs. All three interfaces are AES67 compliant.

NEUTRIK’s XLR chassis connectors provide analog inputs and outputs. Input XLRs feature NEUTRIK’s new asymmetric, ESD-safe push tab. The rugged etherCON connector, used for Dante connectivity, features a halo light ring for clear and attractive status signaling. The etherCON port accepts either standard RJ45 connectors or rugged etherCON cable connectors for secure, locking connections. Powering the devices is easy via Power over Ethernet (PoE) from either a network switch or a PoE injector.