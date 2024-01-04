On Esports: Neutrik

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: Mark Boyadjian, Senior Customer Solutions Engineer at Neutrik

Whether you are new to esports and gaming or regularly compete, manage, broadcast, or produce events—esports have become an undeniable global phenomenon. With numbers in viewership and attendance eclipsing traditional pro sports, the pace of growth requires an experience for athletes and spectators that rivals the biggest musical act concert tour.

Unlike traditional sporting events where the game field is supported by large and small displays around the field or venue, in esports the displays are the game field. Making sure that the gaming equipment on the competition stage is designed to be reliable for the competitors, with low-latency signal chains, is the minimum requirement.

If you are reading this and shaking your head at the complexity of creating such an experience, realize that there are industry professionals for each facet of live gaming events." —Mark Boyadjian, Senior Customer Solutions Engineer at Neutrik

Once the gaming field is set for maximum performance, we need to provide what the players see and do to the live audience and streaming viewers—not just a video feed, but an immersive experience that lets everyone feel like they are part of the competition. To succeed in this endeavor, there are design considerations: available budget, the size of the venue, from where attendees will view the action, broadcast booth location(s), secondary entertainment, food vendors, gamer art and gaming gear vendors, and available network speed—inside and outside of the venue—for streaming and social media interaction. Together, the answer to these questions defines what the athlete and fan experience will be.

If you are reading this and shaking your head at the complexity of creating such an experience, realize that there are industry professionals for each facet of live gaming events. If this will be an installed system for a school or esports venue, a systems integrator will be a great place to start. If this is a temporary or rental space, contact your local AVL rental house. Companies that manufacture the equipment used in esports spaces are also a terrific and typically free information resource for making sure the event has what it needs to be a success.

