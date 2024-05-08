Neutrik Americas Expands FIBERFOX Portfolio—What You Need to Know

New single-mode technology is an ideal choice for applications where data transmission over extended distances is of paramount importance.

The enhanced Neutrik Americans FIBERFOX model.
(Image credit: Neutrik Americas)

Neutrik Americas, part of the Neutrik Group has expanded its FIBERFOX portfolio into single-mode technology. Delivering enhanced precision and reliability, FIBERFOX with single-mode technology is an ideal choice for applications where data transmission over extended distances is of paramount importance.

The new FIBERFOX single-mode connector is compatible with MIL-DTL-83526 and delivers quality performance while preserving the ruby-red design of the EBC15 series. Equally notable, the new single-mode technology is available for NEUTRIK’s EBC25 series, making it well-suited to government and industrial applications. With an impressive IP68 rating (mated and unmated) and a robust design tailored for harsh environments, NEUTRIK’s FIBERFOX single-mode technology ensures seamless operation, even in the most challenging environments. The result is superior signal integrity with minimal loss.

Key benefits of NEUTRIK’s FIBERFOX with single-mode technology include an extremely robust, heavy-duty design with no special cleaning or measurement tools required. Both insertion and return signal loss are minimized per the IEC 61300-3-4 and IEC 61300-3-6 protocols. NEUTRIK’s FIBERFOX with single-mode technology utilizes wear-free connectors designed for up to 10.000 mating cycles without requiring any maintenance. The cables are prolongable directly, with no couplers required. Equally important, FIBERFOX single-mode technology is also available with XTREME cabling and as a SPLIT assembly.

Upon request, several types of EBC15 cable assemblies are available for the company’s customers in 2 and 4 Channel variants and on the following spool types: Air spool Cable reel GT310,Cable reel GT450, Cable reel Cable reel HT582, and Cable reel SK4812.

