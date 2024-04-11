Introducing the New Neutrik AES72-Compliant Stagebox

Neutrik Americas has released its NA-4I4O-AES72 four-channel AES72 compliant stagebox. Intended for transmitting microphone levels, analog line levels, AES3, DMX, or even intercom over one single Category cable. The NA-4I4O-AES72 was strategically designed with four male and four female XLRs in the same housing to provide any combination of input and output signal. Since input signals are also present at the XLR outputs, the device can be used as a splitter for monitoring and similar applications. The NA-4I4O-AES72 also features two etherCON ports for the Category cable connection. One is the primary; the other serves as a feedthrough to loop the signals to other devices.

"The AV community has increasingly embraced Category cabling for transmitting up to four signals," said Neutrik Americas VP of Technology Fred Morgenstern. "The cost and setup time savings versus using four discrete balanced cables are significant. Plus, Category cabling's tight twisting has proven to be excellent at noise rejection. So, ironically, while large analog snakes are dying out, these all-analog AES72 devices are thriving for four-channel applications."

[The Force Is Strong in this Light Show]

Each NA-4I4O-AES72 stagebox input has two switches: a ground lift switch to prevent possible ground loops, and a polarity inversion switch to easily correct any polarity flips within the signal path. The NA-4I4O-AES72 can also pass phantom power when STP cabling is used. Further, the NA-4I4O-AES72 is AES72 compliant using the standard's Type 4E wiring scheme.

Featuring the same rugged form factor as NEUTRIK's DLINE products with a thick rubber protection cover, the NA-4I4O-AES72 can also be mounted to tabletops, trusses, or 19-inch equipment racks using NEUTRIK’s optional accessories. The device's dark appearance, where even the XLR and etherCON input latches are a non-reflective black, makes it suitable for use on stages and other environments where low visibility is desirable.