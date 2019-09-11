NEP Group to Acquire Aerial Video Systems

NEP Group has signed an agreement to acquire Aerial Video Systems (“AVS”). Based in Burbank, CA, AVS offers a comprehensive range of HD wireless camera systems, aerial productions, and mobile audio and video RF solutions for sports, entertainment, and film clients. Closing of the deal will occur upon approval by the FCC of certain FCC license applications.

The addition of AVS will be consistent with NEP’s stated strategy to become the worldwide leader in broadcast services. Camera capture, both traditional and wireless, is an important part of the broadcast value chain. AVS’s solutions will complement and build upon BSI’s wireless AV capabilities, adding their innovative RF solutions in HD, 1080p, HDR and 4K/UHD wireless systems, turnkey live and recorded aerial coverage, and fiber optic connectivity to NEP’s U.S. Specialty Capture division.

(Image credit: NEP Group)

Founded in 1981 and like NEP, AVS has a history of market leadership and deep, long-standing customer relationships with special expertise working with the entertainment industry. From the gridiron to the red carpet, AVS supports a wide range of high-profile events and productions with aerial and on the ground coverage. AVS is fully licensed by the FCC for regular broadcast bands and additional portions of the wireless spectrum for large events.

“We’ve worked alongside the AVS team for years and share a great deal of respect for their high-quality work and technology,” said Dan Grainge, president, NEP U.S. Specialty Capture. “AVS and NEP share similar service-oriented cultures that deliver exceptional results for our clients, so this will be a great fit for both organizations. We’re excited to bring their high-end wireless solutions and talent to our clients.”

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished at AVS,” said Randy Hermes, president of AVS. “Joining NEP’s growing, innovative Specialty Capture division will take us even further. Most importantly, our clients will have access to a full suite of broadcast and specialty services from the best in the business.”

Randy Hermes will continue to run AVS on a day-to-day basis and will report into Grainge.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.