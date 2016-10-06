NEC Releases 24-Inch Monitor with Four 0.8MM Bezels

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the MultiSync EX241UN display, a 24-inch display with four of the slimmest bezels on the market.



The EX241UN display includes a bezel of just 0.8mm on all four sides. In multiple monitor configurations, the EX241UN features only 5.38mm inactive areas between matching sides and can rotate the image by 180 degrees, allowing two monitors to be tiled vertically. In addition, the display can support a tile matrix of up to 5x5 using DisplayPort SST (single stream transport) mode and 2x2 using DisplayPort MST (multi-stream transport) mode, ideal for small-scale video wall applications.

The new 24-inch widescreen model also features AH-IPS panel technology and LED backlighting with wide viewing angles (178° horizontal/vertical). In addition, the EX241UN includes other features to further improve image quality, including factory-calibrated uniformity correction, and the ability to calibrate and match displays using NEC’s SpectraViewII software solution.

“The new EX241UN slim design demonstrates NEC’s commitment to push the boundaries of desktop display technologies,” said Kevin Christopherson, Director of Product Marketing for Desktop Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “Its image quality and features offer new configurations for users across multiple industries.”

The EX241UN display includes ControlSyncTM technology, exclusive to NEC, which controls the settings for up to six displays in a multi-monitor configuration simultaneously. The optional human and luminance sensor (KT-SS1) adds NEC-exclusive sensing functionality consistent with other displays in the enterprise portfolio.

The display also includes the following features:

· 1920x1080 resolution at 60Hz

· 20,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (1000:1 typical)

· 16:9 native aspect ratio and 6ms response time

· 250 cd/m2 brightness and 8-bit color

· 5 direction menu control on the back of the display

· Quick release stand and carrying handle

· VGA, DVI-D, DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 inputs, and DisplayPort out

· 3-port USB Hub 3.0

· Uniformity control

· Hardware calibration via SpectraViewII

· Integrated speakers (1W x 2) and headphone jack

The MultiSync EX241UN display ships with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty, and will be available in October 2016 at a minimum advertised price of $379.

The SpectraViewII EA Kit, which includes NEC’s SpectraViewII Software and a Datacolor Spyder5 calibration sensor, is available as a separate option (minimum advertised price of $199) or bundled with the 24-inch monitor as the EX241UN-BK-SV display at a minimum advertised price of $529.