NEC Launches Incentive Programme for Channel

NEC Display Solutions Europe launched SolutionsPLUSMORE, a web-based incentive programme designed to incentivise its channel partners with target based rewards; an additional benefit alongside its established SolutionsPLUS channel partner programme.



NECNew and existing NEC channel partners are invited to join the SolutionsPLUSMORE promotions by registering via the dedicated on-line portal. Participating resellers must first be registered with SolutionsPLUS, NEC’s partner programme which offers exclusive access to sales and technical information, support tools, training and promotions, all geared to help our partners to grow their business.

SolutionsPLUSMORE is available to all NEC Business and Enterprise Partners registered with SolutionsPLUS. SolutionsPLUSMORE will operate promotions on a frequent basis. As long as partners are registered for each promotion, they qualify for rewards based on achievement of predetermined target levels.

The dedicated SolutionsPLUSMORE website will give participating channel partners details of the different target levels, their current status against each target level, plus the latest rewards available to them. Each promotion will see new and exciting rewards. With three different target levels, every channel partner has a chance to win.