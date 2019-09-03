NEC Debuts PE Series of Laser LCD Projectors

The What: NEC Display Solutions of America has announced its new PE Series of entry-installation laser projectors, bringing 4,500 lumens, and advanced features like filter-free, maintenance-free design and ultra-quiet operation.

The What Else: The PE455WL and PE455UL both feature NEC’s patented sealed optical system that allows for a filter free design and results in what NEC calls “the only truly no-maintenance LCD laser projector in its class.” While typical projectors in this range generate an average of more than 30 decibels, the PE455WL and PE455UL will generate just 24 decibels of noise in normal mode. This makes it ideal for higher education classrooms, conference rooms and other locations where a large, high-quality image is needed with as few noise distractions as possible, according to the company.

“In response to customer demand, we’ve expanded our entry installation laser projector lineup with the new PE Series to provide a low-maintenance and flexible solution for projector replacements or new installations in a wider variety of markets,” said Ryan Pitterle, product manager, NEC Display Solutions. “With advanced features like a sealed optical engine, extremely quiet operation, lens shift and 4K-ready processing, the PE Series is ideal for K-12 and higher education classrooms, as well as conference rooms or anywhere a large image is needed. The new PE Series models will be NEC’s most affordable laser projectors to date.”

The PE455WL features WXGA 1280x800 resolution, while the PE455UL projects a native WUXGA 1920x1200 image. The 4,500-lumen brightness enables both PE Series projectors to deliver large, clear, and dynamic images in medium to high ambient light situations, making this ideal for presentation applications in classrooms and conference rooms. In addition, the laser light source offers a minimum of 20,000 hours of reliable life, which combined with its filter-free and low maintenance design, lowers its total cost of ownership.

NEC says additional advanced features include:

- LCD technology for brilliant colors

- Manual horizontal and vertical lens shift for easier installations

- 1.6x zoom lens for flexible placement

- Quick start-up and shut-down

- LAN port for network control and asset management

- Optional Wireless Module (NP05LM1) with MultiPresenter capability for up to 16 simultaneous connections.

- Constant Brightness Mode for consistent light output for the life of the projector

The Bottom Line: The PE455WL and PE455UL are backed by NEC’s five-year/20,000-hour warranty with NEC’s InstaCare replacement program included. The PE Series projectors begin shipping in September at a minimum advertised price of $1,999 and $2,599 for the PE455WL and PE455UL respectively.