NEC New Monitors

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the availability of AccuSync AS224WMi, MultiSync E233WMi and MultiSync E203W desktop monitors.



“The AS224WMi, E233WMi and E203W update three of our popular desktop models to meet new ENERGY STAR requirements while advancing our firm commitment to the environment,” said Art Marshall, Senior Product Manager for Desktop Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “New advanced features have also been added to each model, delivering greater performance for added value.”

The 22" NEC Display AccuSync AS224WMi is a widescreen LED backlit LCD desktop monitor that is ideal for small-to-medium business environments, offering a large workspace and low blue light and flicker-free operation improving the visual experience and reducing eyestrain. Its IPS panel offers improved vertical and horizontal viewing angles of 178 degrees. Eco-friendly features include ECO Mode™ to extend the life of the display, LED backlights for less energy consumption than its predecessors, and Intelligent Power Management. The monitor also provides an expanded working area, enabling viewing multiple application windows, DisplayPort, VGA and DVI inputs and touch-integration readiness.

The 23" MultiSync E233WMi is a widescreen desktop monitor that combines IPS screen technology with ergonomic design, making it a perfect fit for enterprise environments. This high-contrast display offers low blue light and flicker-free operation improving the visual experience and reducing eyestrain. It provides improved vertical and horizontal viewing angles of 178 degrees. It provides a

4-way ergonomic design and a Dynamic Visual MOde.

The 20" MultiSync E203W widescreen desktop monitor offers an energy-saving panel with low blue light and flicker-free operation. This entry-level monitor provides height adjustment, pivot, tilt and swivel capabilities and an ECO Mod allowing for manual adjustment of the display’s brightness, saving power and reducing energy costs.