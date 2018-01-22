Navori Expands Software Integration at ISE 2018

Navori will unleash its next SoC innovation, specially designed and globally certified for Samsung Tizen smart displays at Stand 8-C390, and at ISE 2018 at the Samsung Display stand (F004-F005).



The native Tizen OS software for Samsung displays extends the same SoC benefits of Navori’s integration with Samsung to a much broader customer base, delivering an integrated digital signage player engine that minimizes cabling and equipment costs, lowers theft and vandalism risks, and eliminates third-party hardware installation headaches.

Coupled with the latest Navori QL Player innovations that are new for ISE – including web page authentication for password-protected page access – Navori customers are assured a dynamic feature set that outperforms typical, rudimentary software-based SoC players. Standard Navori QL Player strengths carried over to the Samsung integration include a proprietary graphics engine, broadcast-quality content playback, template and ticker support with multiple layers and transparency, player monitoring, proof-of-playback reporting, and automated software updates.

“2018 is the year where SoC displays will begin to dominate the digital signage market,” said Jerome Moeri, CEO, Navori. “While these displays have proven popular with AV hardware-driven organizations from a cost and ease of deployment perspective, the lack of professional software and advanced features have proven less attractive to network operators. The momentum behind our SoC Tizen player innovation has encouraged further development between Navori engineers and display manufacturers that are now in process, including Sharp and BenQ, to bring the same professional features and performance to a larger customer base worldwide. We see many additional growth opportunities with Navori and SoC player development moving forward.”

In addition to Samsung, Navori supports SoC-equipped Smart Displays from Panasonic (AF-1 Series), Philips (D Series and P and Q Series) and Elo (Touchscreen Signage). As with any QL Player deployment, compatibility with SaaS/cloud and on-premise installations provide network operators and end users several deployment options to best suit their needs, with minimal maintenance and training requirements thanks to QL Player’s trademark reliability, ease of use and short learning curve.