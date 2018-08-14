NanoLumens Display Puts the Spotlight on the Pearl Theater’s Entertainers

When you’re booking first class acts, you want a first class theater box office that galvanizes the attention of potential concert-goers and gets them excited to see the acts perform. The Pearl, Las Vegas’ premier concert theater, recently debuted its full remodel complete with deluxe VIP box accommodations.

As part of this renovation program, the Palm’s Pearl Theater lobby and ticket area received a new LED display to promote upcoming entertainers. H Waldman of National Technology Associates (NTA) knew just who to turn to for a solution that would stop show-goers in their tracks. He turned to NanoLumens for a solution that would accomplish everything owner Station Casinos wanted to achieve while providing the theater’s tech team with a reliable, easy to operate display solution.

“I knew NanoLumens would respond with a state-of-the-art solution that would address the resort’s needs and provide great responsive tech support as well,” Waldman said. “NanoLumens created a 12.6’ X 6.3’ 2.5mm NanoLumens ENGAGE Series display that fit the space above the box office area perfectly. It just looked like it belonged there all along—an integral part of the overall design of the theater.”

In a town with as competitive an event schedule as Las Vegas, when a casino books a big-name performer or a heavily hyped title bout, effectively promoting the event to hotel/casino guests is critical. “NanoLumens displays deliver the perfect combination of brilliant image quality while giving the theater staff that ease of operation they need,” Waldman said. “The displays are so eye-popping they immediately galvanize the attention of the guests and draw them to the theater and the schedule of upcoming events.”

Dave Merlino, NanoLumens VP sales, U.S. West, cited the importance NanoLumens places on its strong, ongoing relationship with Station Casinos. “Station Casinos and NTA have been long time repeat NanoLumens customers and our partnerships with both organizations have produced amazing new displays that better engage customers,” Merlino said. “The Palm’s Pearl Theater project further strengthens these relationships, adding to our track record of success.”