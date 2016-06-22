NanoLumens Debuts Fully Integrated Intelligent Display Platform

NanoLumens introduced NanoLumens AWARE, a cloud based digital display platform that combines real-time diagnostics, media playback and a variety of internal and third party-developed apps into one integrated system that is accessible through a single portal from anywhere in the world.



According to Nate Remmes, NanoLumens Vice President of Corporate Development, AWARE addresses the growing industry need for a simpler solution that eliminates hardware within a complex eco-system while allowing third party developers to create the next generation apps that will make displays more engaging, useful, and accountable.

“NanoLumens is doing for digital signage what Apple did for the smartphone,” said Remmes. “AWARE marks the debut of the industry’s first complete eco-system that instantly makes displays a more compelling investment by addressing some of the major challenges we have faced as an industry — accountability, reliability, and simplicity.”

AWARE represents a strategic move by NanoLumens to differentiate itself from its LED competitors.

“Our software-enabled hardware creates a path that gives customers and partners a more useful solution for the entire lifecycle of their displays,” added Remmes. “AWARE is a win-win for the entire industry — customers, developers, marketers, and consumers. Everyone benefits from the development of this platform.”

“AWARE has a one-of-kind IoT product design built for the information display world,” said Vishu Rao, NanoLumens Director of Software Services and Platforms. “It brings together high-powered cutting-edge processing, the most popular operating platform, best-in-class cloud services, remote access, mobility sensors, content media services, and a handpicked third party app marketplace into an intelligent visualization portal.”

“With AWARE’s architecture, display interfaces across the world can now quickly deploy interactive and connected experiences that were extremely difficult to deploy before, due to the fragmented nature of currently available technology,” added Rao.

AWARE combines hardware, services and software into one integrated solution that can be purchased and embedded in a display or as a stand-alone add-on to an existing display. The core applications available at launch include a built-in media, weather, sports, news, HTML 5, social media and audience measurement. Although agnostic and continuing to look for premier partners throughout the industry, today’s applications have been developed through NanoLumens’ partnerships with Admobilize, Gimbal, Navori, and Screenfeed.

AWARE’s API based remote diagnostic capabilities are the most robust ever developed for the industry.