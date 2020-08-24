NAB Show to Launch NAB Amplify in November 2020

NAB Show is launching NAB Amplify, a year-round digital platform designed to extend the impact of NAB Show throughout the year by providing opportunities for networking, discovery, and education. Launching in November 2020, NAB Amplify will engage and grow the global NAB Show community through an innovative and interactive online experience.

NAB Amplify will also serve to fuel commerce beyond NAB’s live events and increase global collaboration and conversations by creating an accessible and essential destination and resource for the community to connect and engage in real time, 365 days a year.

The platform will feature targeted networking forums, regularly updated educational content, and an extensive online marketplace showcasing diverse media and technology companies ranging from leading global brands to up-and-coming start-ups.

“NAB Amplify is a key component in NAB’s larger innovation strategy aimed at super-serving our global audience,” said Gordon Smith, president of the National Association of Broadcasters, organizer of NAB Show. “This evolution will serve to enhance our well-established live events, while expanding the NAB Show brand into a year-round service and experience driven by meaningful connections and community engagement.”

Cristina Clapp will serve as NAB Amplify’s content director. With more than 25 years of experience working in media and entertainment, the former content director for Creative Planet Network will lead efforts to deliver relevant content and fresh perspectives that reflect the interests and needs of the NAB Amplify community.

NAB Amplify will launch in November 2020. Learn more at NABAmplify.com.