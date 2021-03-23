NAB Show Opens 2021 Call for Speakers

Speaking proposals are now being accepted for the 2021 NAB Show, which is being held October 9–13, in Las Vegas.

NAB Show seeks submissions regarding expert-led discussions from prospective presenters with fresh ideas and unique perspectives on key trends and technologies driving the future of media and entertainment.

Proposals for technical papers to be presented at the 75th Annual Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference should relate to pressing issues facing today’s media professionals, including the ongoing transition to IT- and IP-based systems and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as on next-generation systems throughout the media-delivery ecosystem.

Submissions are also sought for conference programming focused on: best business practices in a developing content landscape; the intersection of content, marketing, and technology behind advertising initiatives; cutting-edge trends in content delivery such as 5G, mobile video, satellite IP, and streaming; behind-the-scenes deep dives on topics around cinematography, sound editing, technology implementation, workflow solutions, and innovative techniques; and emerging trends shaping the future of content creation.

The deadline for speaking proposals is April 30, 2021; proposals for sessions on the NAB Show Main Stage are also being accepted.

For more information on NAB Show educational programs, along with instructions on how to submit speaking proposals, visit nabshow.com/2021/partner/speakers/prospective-speakers.