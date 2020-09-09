NAB 2021 Moves from April to October

The 2021 NAB Show, originally scheduled to take place in April, will now be held Oct. 9–13, 2021, in Las Vegas.

"Through [the COVID-19 pandemic], we have witnessed growing concern and uncertainty over what the next six months will bring; enough that there appears to be a good deal of reluctance around participating in large events in the first half of next year," said National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) president and CEO Gordon Smith. "The pandemic remains a significant threat and the evidence suggests it will be well into next year before it could be under control in the U.S. We also have our own concerns around being able to deliver the type of event in April that will not only drive results, but one that can be produced safely for all involved and without significant limitations on the experience."

According to Smith, the 2021 Radio Show will co-locate with NAB Show in Las Vegas, as will NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange; and there is opportunity to add additional partner events. NAB is also considering alternate dates for NAB Show New York 2021, which is held annually in October.

For more information about the 2021 NAB Show, visit nabshow.com/2021.