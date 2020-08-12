NAB Show New York Presents 10 Day Virtual Experience for 2020

NAB Show New York will transform into a 10-day virtual event this year, offering myriad opportunities for education, discovery, and engagement. The 2020 NAB Show New York will take place Oct. 19–29.

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the event will showcase next-generation technologies and will feature conferences, workshops, and exhibits focused on television, film, online video, live events, podcasting, advertising, corporate AV, production, and post.

“We are continuing to evolve the digital event model to better serve the needs of the industry with a more robust platform and enhanced experience for participants,” said executive vice president of NAB conventions Chris Brown. “This solution allows us to serve a broader audience with expanded content, collaborative features and a longer, more flexible schedule that optimize opportunities for conducting business, networking, and peer-to-peer learning.”

Registrants will gain access to premium content available live and on-demand. An exclusive marketplace will feature the industry’s leading brands and emerging startup companies. The marketplace will also offer immersive tours, new product demonstrations, authoritative white papers, and live chats with representatives from exhibiting companies.

Registration will open in early September at NABShowNY.com.