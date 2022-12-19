NAB Show Launches Excellence in Sustainability Awards

NAB Show is launching a new awards program to recognize individuals, companies, and products for outstanding innovations in media technology that promote conservation and reusability of natural resources and foster economic and social development. The NAB Show Excellence in Sustainability Awards will be presented on April 15 during a special ceremony on the Main Stage at NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“Sustainability efforts not only benefit the planet and society but also make good business sense,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president of global connections and events at the National Association of Broadcasters. “In addition to providing global recognition for sustainability leaders within our industry, NAB Show (opens in new tab) is committed to working with our vendors and partners on progressive approaches that inspire the NAB Show community to take collective action in this area.”

The new awards program will include the Sustainability Champion Award, which honors individuals driving sustainability efforts and programs; the Sustainability Leadership Award, honoring organizations that have launched or completed sustainability initiatives in the past 12 months; and the Sustainability Product or Service Award, which recognizes products or services launched in the past 12 months that significantly improve sustainability or provide sustainable market alternatives.

NAB Show will accept nominations from businesses of all sizes, locations, and maturity, including nonprofit organizations. Judged by an independent panel of sustainability experts, award winners will be chosen in each category, one each for small, medium, large, and nonprofit. Nominations will open in January at nabshow.com/sustainability (opens in new tab).

Former SMPTE executive director Barbara Lange, who now serves CEO of Kibo121, a consultancy firm that guides media technology organizations on their path to sustainability, will manage the NAB Show Excellence in Sustainability Award program. “I am delighted to work with NAB Show and AWS on this program to help elevate this important initiative within our industry,” she said.

The awards are supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is known for its efforts to support Amazon becoming net zero carbon by 2040. “We are honored to support this award and the important work our industry is doing to become more sustainable,” said Marc Aldrich, general manager of media and entertainment at AWS. “The media and entertainment community is continuously finding new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, from cutting back on the number of production vans for broadcasts, to flights needed, to energy output from facilities. AWS is proud to do our part in supporting these efforts through our customers and partners by running our business in an environmentally friendly way.”