NAB 2022: tvONE Joins FX Design Group, Digital Video Group, DigiLED

tvONE, innovator and manufacturer of video conversion and AV signal distribution technology, is proud to be showcasing the latest video processing solutions for the broadcast market at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas on booth C4237.

From April 24-27, tvONE will partner with leaders of their respective fields to display the aesthetics, technologies, and applications of cutting-edge broadcast production.

This year’s partners include:

FX Design Group: An industry leader in the design, fabrication, and installation of high-definition broadcast environments and lighting.

Digital Video Group (DVG): An industry-leading supplier and system integrator of broadcast and production systems.

DigiLED: A definitive source for LED screens, arrays, and video walls.

This year’s booth will feature a full-scale LED video wall displaying high-definition video output for maximum broadcast quality driven by tvONE’s CORIOmaster2 video processor. Expert designers and project managers from companies will be on-hand to discuss solutions to provide the highest quality broadcast environments that will fit any client’s needs.