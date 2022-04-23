NAB 2022: Matrox Video Reimagines Remote Production, Operation Workflows

Matrox Video announced that it will unveil its latest technological advancements for remote production (REMI) and remote operation workflows at NAB 2022 (Booth N3118). Attendees will also discover a versatile portfolio that offers a variety of innovative approaches for today’s most demanding live media production workflows. Featured showcases include:

Monarch EDGE encoder and decoder appliances for REMI enabling video professionals with 4K/multi-HD video transport for live, multi-camera events.

Extio 3 IP KVM extenders empowering broadcast production facilities to reimagine more dynamic workflows so that creative professionals can produce content anytime, anywhere.

ConvertIP SMPTE ST 2110 NMOS-aware and IPMX-compatible converter s showcasing how broadcasters can easily monitor ST 2110 IP signals on HDMI or SDI monitors.

VERO ST 2110 signal generator and diagnostic appliance allowing users to validate ST 2110 devices for compliance before deployment.

X.mio and DSX LE5 ST 2110 NIC and SDI I/O cards facilitating the development of industry-leading on-premise solutions.

Matrox media framework helping broadcasters build virtual equipment rooms in the cloud that deliver an on-the-premise experience with zero compromises. Ask our experts for a sneak peek of the media framework solution.

The IP Showcase (Booth W5222), where Matrox will once again be a participant and leading contributor to the advancement of ST 2110 and IPMX open standards-based IP infrastructures. Visit the IP Showcase to see ConvertIP and VERO alongside the industry’s latest ST 2110 and IPMX-ready technologies.

[Matrox Roadmap 2022]

Monarch EDGE 4K/multi-HD encoders and decoders help organizations produce more broadcast-quality content with fewer resources by transporting multiple synchronized camera feeds over dedicated WAN, LAN, or internet and back to the studio—with glass-to-glass latency as low as 100 milliseconds—for SDI-based productions. Equipped with tally and talkback to facilitate bi-directional communication between on-site camera operators and in-studio personnel and genlock support to keep signals in synch, Monarch EDGE is purpose-built for REMI productions. Monarch EDGE Command Center further streamlines the REMI deployment process by allowing broadcast operators to configure and customize streaming, recording, and decoding settings and operating modes from any device on the network that supports a web browser.

[Matrox Imaging Division Acquired by Zebra Technologies]

Extio 3 IP KVM extenders permit post-production facilities, control rooms, and OB vans to deploy secure and seamless 4Kp60 4:4:4 and up to quad 1080p60 4:4:4 video extension and switching support over a standard Gigabit Ethernet network, enabling remote connectivity for distributed teams and personnel. Extio 3 also comes equipped with Aggregator Mode, allowing users to operate multiple source computer systems from a single Extio receiver unit located at a remote multi-display station and control them with a single keyboard and mouse set. Furthermore, by enabling the Tile View feature, users can access, monitor, and control up to four separate systems on one Full HD or 4K monitor to benefit from productivity-enhancing remote workspaces.