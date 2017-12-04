Mvix Drives Live Communications at a Missouri School

New Life Christian School selected Mvix to power their campus digital signage network. The network empowers communication with students and parishioners by sharing announcements, live sermons, event listings, and community photos.



The school started as a ministry of the New Life Pentecostal Church in 1974. Today, New Life Christian School serves over 200 students. It is unique in their strong, individualized approach to teaching. This is most apparent in their Ignitia Curriculum at the high school level, which gives students daily opportunities to explore their own interests outside of a few structured assignments.

Student communication has always been a priority at NLCS. However, the static announcement boards that were previously used weren’t making this easy. The logistics and resources needed to keep all the boards updated was a lot and inefficient, and students and visitors often overlooked the announcements because they were plain and unappealing.

This led NLCS to look for a modern communications platform that would inform, connect, and engage students across the campus and support the local church and ministries.

The NLCS team wanted to display multimedia content in real-time to improve engagement with students during the school week and members of the congregation on the weekends. The platform needed to display the school’s website, sync with and display the events calendar, show alerts & announcements, and display live video from school and church events.

The Mvix platform fulfilled all of these requirements and networked screens were deployed at 5 locations within the campus.

The HTML5 engine of the digital signage platform allowed administrators to display animated and attractive school announcements and calendars. The platform also enabled them to share live broadcast videos of school events and church sermons. With the platform being 4K-enabled, the school was also able to display UHD videos and photos.

The entire network is managed remotely from the administration office.

“I wanted a solution that would give me the freedom to set up our content exactly the way I wanted it to look, and Mvix did that for us,” said Anthony Braswell, Principal at NLCS. “I can update the displays from anywhere because of the cloud-based software and share lots of different media, like weather or photos.”

Anthony and his team were also able to leverage the multizone functionality and display multiple messages simultaneously. Administrators are able to display content that appeals to students and parishioners alike and keep the community informed and connected.