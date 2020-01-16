Mvix, BrightSign Partner on One-Time-Cost Digital Signage Solution

Turnkey digital signage provider Mvix has launched a subscription-free software package for BrightSign players.

(Image credit: Mvix)

"Unlike most CMS vendors who charge for a monthly or annual subscription, we're offering a simple one-time fee for the use of our content-rich software with BrightSign players," said Mike Kilian, VP of client relations. "This makes digital signage affordable and ensures that brands can count on a reliable signage network with a healthy return on investment."

The Mvix digital signage software provides features such as 4K content playback, built-in content apps and data integrations, smart playlists, multi-zone screen layouts, and more.

Implementations of this BrightSign and Mvix bundled solution provide a full digital signage experience, including remote content management, content scheduling and dayparting, and live data integration via CSV, XML, JSON, and other formats.

"Mvix has created a unique purchase path for a complete digital signage solution,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “We're excited they've taken our partnership a step further by offering this affordable bundled solution with no recurring fees.”

Mvix will showcase the BrightSign/Mvix solution at Booth 2020 at the 2020 ITExpo in Fort Lauderdale, FL from Feb 12–14.