BrightSign Unveils Voice-activated Digital Signage Capabilities

The What: BrightSign announced the release of BrightVoice, the company’s voice-activated digital signage solution that enables a hands-free interactive experience. The company says BrightVoice allows audiences to interact verbally with digital signage using wake words followed by natural voice commands that trigger playback of on-screen content, music, lighting and other devices. They point out that while this type of interaction mimics the workflow popularized by commercially available voice-enabled smart speakers and other devices, the BrightVoice solution is hosted locally on the BrightSign player and does not require an internet connection.

The What Else: Reflect is the first content management system (CMS) partner to integrate BrightSign’s new voice-activated capabilities into its ReflectView software platform. The company recently built a BrightVoice-enabled solution for a major wireless communications service provider, deploying voice-activated digital signage in a number of key retail locations in the United States, with plans to roll-out to more than 1,000 stores in the months ahead.

“Smart devices such as speakers, watches and phones have propelled voice interactivity into the mainstream, and therefore voice-activated digital signage is a natural extension of that workflow,” said BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings. “What’s unique about the BrightVoice solution is that it enables manufacturers to demonstrate their own smart devices at retail without requiring an internet connection. This will be welcome news for any brand or retailer that’s ever grappled with the challenge of demonstrating cloud-enabled devices to customers via intermittent (or nonexistent) network connections.”

The Bottom Line: Existing signage networks using BrightSign XD1034 or XT1144 media players can implement voice activation capabilities by purchasing the BrightVoice Command Model Service and a USB-connected microphone for each endpoint. Network administrators, working with BrightSign, then create a custom set of voice commands that trigger specific content responses when used in conjunction with the included standard wake word.

Customers desiring further customization have the option of purchasing additional levels of BrightVoice Command Model Service, which enable them to trigger unique content, control other devices, and create customized wake words to deliver an interactive experience fully tailored to the customer’s needs.