MuxLab’s New Wall Plate Receiver Supports 4K Video and USB Devices

The What: MuxLab has begun shipping the new HDMI/USB over IP PoE Wall Plate Receiver, UHD-4K (model 500777-RX-WH). This wall plate comes in a white enclosure that mounts flush with the wall and provides one HDMI output, two USB 2.0 Type A connectors, two USB 1.1 Type A connectors, one RJ45S port for Ethernet connectivity, one RS-232 port, one directional IR port, plus a 3.5mm jack for audio-out. Though the receiver runs on PoE, an alternate power jack is included in case PoE is not utilized.

The What Else: The Wall Plate Receiver works with MuxLab’s HDMI/VGA/USB over IP PoE Wall Plate Transmitter, UHD-4K (model 500777-TX-WH) and delivers 4K signal delivery with connectivity riding on a local Ethernet network. The USB ports support laptops, smart boards, and other USB equipment. All signals are delivered via the network to the devices connected to the wall plate receiver. 4K resolutions are delivered and can be up-scaled to 3840x2160 at 30Hz. This Wall Plate Receiver enables connectivity to displays, USB equipment, audio speakers, and other devices from up to 330 feet (100m) in distance. The RS-232 port and the directional IR port allows remote access and management of end devices.

When connected to a local Ethernet and combined with MuxLab’s ProDigital Network Controller (model 500811), the entire system can be configured with automated device recognition and programmed for remote access and control. Combined with the MuxControl App, available for both iOS and Android systems, connectivity can be managed from near or far from any smart device. Systems can be password protected and pre-programed to perform automated tasks as needed.

“The goal is to make the end user experience really simple yet with all the power available in more complex systems,” said MuxLab’s VP business development and product management Joe Teixeira. “Our Wall Plate Transmitters and Receivers are interoperable and every device on the network can be easily controlled from within the room, or even half way around the world, making for very transparent systems that maximize end user access.”

The Bottom Line: Available now, MuxLab's new HDMI/USB over IP PoE Wall Plate Receiver, UHD-4K is designed to alleviate behind-the-scenes cabling in the viewing environment and improve overall room aesthetics around the installation of 4K signal delivery.