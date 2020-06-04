MuxLab Launches New B2B Portal for U.S. Dealers and Integrators

MuxLab has launched a new dealer portal to ease the buying process for dealers and integrators across the U.S.

“We are pleased and excited to launch MuxLab's new B2B dealer portal allowing 24/7 shopping access across all MuxLab product lines to dealers and integrators in the USA.” said MuxLab president Daniel Assaraf.

MuxLab says it is focused on staying connected during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, and is doing everything it can to ease the buying process for dealers and integrators across the U.S. The Canadian site is set to launch in a couple of weeks and will provide the same features to dealers and integrators in Canada.

The B2B portal allows for convenient online shopping and dealers must submit an application to be approved in order to shop on the portal.

To learn more, visit portal.muxlab.com.