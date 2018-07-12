MuxLab Intros IP-Based Uncompressed Gateway Converters

The What: MuxLab has introduced two IP-based Uncompressed Gateway Converters for SDI and HDMI. Both solutions are designed to support the integration of AV equipment in commercial broadcast systems such as in TV stations and studio facilities.

The What Else: The HDMI 2.0/ST2110 over IP Uncompressed Gateway Converter (model 500774) gives broadcasters the ability to deliver uncompressed HDMI 2.0 signals throughout the studio at 4K resolutions. Users can opt to connect equipment to a local 10Gb Ethernet network in which nearly unlimited sources and displays can be matrixed together to enable point to multipoint and multipoint to multipoint connections.

Connections to the local 10Gb Ethernet network is accomplished via multimode fiber at up to 1,300 feet (400m) in distance from the Ethernet switch using OM4 fiber. Alternatively, users can also connect one AV source to one display in a point-to-point arrangement at up to 1,300 feet (400m) in distance using one duplex multimode OM4 fiber with LC connectors. Both methods support uncompressed 4K resolutions at 60Hz. External audio can be inserted at the source and extracted at the display to accompany the video. One 1Gb Ethernet switch port is provided for the connection of additional network devices, as well an RS-232 port for the remote control of end devices.

The 3G-SDI/ST2110 over IP Uncompressed Gateway Converter (model 500767) connects HD- and 3G-SDI sources and displays to a local 10Gb Ethernet network, enabling the ability to send multiple video sources to multiple displays in nearly any combination. Users can also opt to install this system in the traditional point-to-point way in which one AV source is delivered to one display using Cat-5e/6 cable from up to 100 feet (30m) in distance or by using duplex multimode fiber cable at up to 1,300 feet (400m) in distance. All methods of signal extension support uncompressed resolutions up to 1080p resolution at 60Hz. A 1Gb Ethernet switch allows the connection of additional network devices, and an RS-232 port allows for the remote control of end devices.

The Bottom Line: Both Gateway Converters support SMPTE ST-2110. When riding on an IP infrastructure, the 3G-SDI/ST2110 over IP Uncompressed Gateway Converter can be accessed and controlled by MuxLab’s Pro Digital Network Controller (model 500811), which simplifies the configuration of IP-based systems and gives complete access from any smartphone, tablet, or third-party control system. Furthermore, the HDMI 2.0/ST2110 over IP Uncompressed Gateway Converter supports NMOS for third-party management. Both models will begin shipping in Q3 2018.