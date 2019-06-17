MuxLab Debuts Dual Display for Monitoring Video Feeds

The What: MuxLab unveiled its new HDMI/3G-SDI Dual Display ( model 500841 ) at InfoComm 2019—a rackmount solution that supports two independent 7-inch IPS LCD displays mounted on a 3RU, 19-inch rack. The unit supports the input and loop-out of HDMI up to 1080p@60, SDI up to 3G-SDI, and composite video with audio.

The What Else: One tri-color Tally light indicator is provided for each display, while customizable buttons allowing customers to tailor functionality to their needs. This includes functions such as Center Marker, Safe Frames, Check Field, Focus Assist, Aspect Ratio, Image Flip, P2P, and Image Freeze. The Dual Display also supports analog audio L/R inputs for each display with audio 3.5mm jacks for audio-out headphone connections.

MuxLab HDMI/3G-SDI Dual Display

“These devices save a significant amount of space in multi-display pro AV and broadcast applications,” said MuxLab’s director of product management, Joe Teixeira. “It can also be combined with MuxLab’s Signal Generator and Signal Analyzer to improve testing operations.”



The Bottom Line: Installation is simple, and all tools to mount the device are included. Firmware updates are accessible via mini USB connectors.