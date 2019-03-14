MultiDyne Adds Dante, Ethernet Option to Interlocking BULLET Series of Fiber-Optic Links at 2019 NAB Show

The What: MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions will introduce its new BULLET series (formerly SilverBULLET) of miniature, rugged, fiber-optic link products at the 2019 NAB Show. In addition to the 12G-capable BULLET for high-bandwidth video launched at IBC, MultiDyne will introduce a Dante-enabled BULLET for digital audio—also capable of Ethernet transport—at NAB. Both innovations will be on display at Booth C5013 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 8-11.

The What Else: The latest BULLET transmitters and receivers unveil a significant design transformation that aims to accelerate deployment and streamline systems management. These improvements include interlocked mounting, centralized power, and built-in OLED monitoring—all design enhancements from previous generations that improve ease of use. All BULLET products remain highly portable and economical, making them equally useful for fixed links or last-minute video and audio feeds.

“The BULLET delivers rock-solid reliability for permanent or long-term links, and brings exceptional value for temporary signal extension in studios, compounds, and mobile production applications,” said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. “Its portability, flexibility and ruggedness makes the product ideal for emergency situations, whether to repair a connection or address an unexpected transport requirement. No solution of its kind can scale as quickly and cost-efficiently to support changing signal requirements.”

Shipping soon, MultiDyne’s 12G BULLET solves the problem of high-bandwidth, single-link transport to and from any video source. Measuring three inches in length, the 12G BULLET connects to the back of any camera, monitor, or other video source, with the ability to add more units without additional power cabling. A camera operator with four video outputs can interlock four units together, and support a multichannel production off of a single power supply without the need for multiple wall warts.

The new BULLET for Dante and Ethernet adds another layer of efficiency to field and mobile production teams managing digital audio feeds over long distances. The common interlocked mounting capability across both products means that users have a quickly scalable and problem-solving option for video, audio, and Ethernet feeds in the field. The interlocked mounting innovation, along with centralized power distribution, are key differentiators from previous BULLET generations and competitive products.

“The Dante and Ethernet BULLET is an ideal problem-solver in scenarios where standard Cat-5 doesn’t quite do the job for moving digital audio to a studio or truck from a distant acquisition point,” Jachetta said. “This solution provides a clean Ethernet connection to move Ethernet or Dante audio over fiber. When used with our 12G BULLET, our customers have very inexpensive Lego-like pieces to build a video and audio transport chain that fits into the palm of a hand. They operate from a single power supply once clipped together due to integrated power distribution.”

The 12G BULLET integrates cable equalization and re-clocking techniques to optimize signal integrity across all short- and long-distance transport needs, removing the presence of jitter from existing signals. Integrated OLED monitoring adds value through consistent readings of jitter rates, signal type, optimal power and more.

The Bottom Line: BULLET products are available with a special 1RU tray capable of housing up to 24 devices, and support 12G SDI rates down to 5Mbps. This makes the BULLET series well suited for virtually any broadcast and AV-related field acquisition need, from high-end sports production and pre-fibered venues to courtesy feeds, confidence monitoring, and distance learning.