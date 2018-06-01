MSE Audio to Debut LA830i at InfoComm 2018

The What: MSE Audio, parent company of SoundTube Entertainment, Soundsphere, dARTS, Phase Technology, Induction Dynamics, SolidDrive and Rockustics, announced that it will debut the LA830i, a two-way columnar line array, from SoundTube Entertainment, at InfoComm 2018 booth C1937.

MSE Audio's LA830i from SoundTube Entertainment

The What Else: The LA830i features eight 3.0” polypropylene subwoofers and eight 1” aluminum dome tweeters. The LA830i is sealed with an MDF enclosure with a plywood rear panel and a powder-coated steel grille. Users can connect simply through a Neutrik SpeakOn input jack.

The Bottom Line: The product is designed for indoor applications, including theaters, entertainment venues, restaurants and bars, and other mid-size indoor venues that require high-quality audio and flexible installation.