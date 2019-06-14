Moving from predictive to prescriptive AI (eCampus News)

"More and more universities are adopting predictive analytics and forecast modeling to improve their recruiting and retention efforts. But what’s the best way to use those analytics and how can you tell if your implementation is off to a good start?"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the use cases for AI in higher ed continue to expand and evolve, the power of prescriptive datasets are being realized. Read how prescriptive AI could help institutions gain deeper understanding of student behavior, which will ultimately lead to a better student experience.