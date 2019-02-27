Minor League Baseball and Peerless-AV Form Multi-Year Partnership

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has chosen Peerless-AV to be the “Official Digital Display Partner of MiLB.” Among the many extensions of the strategic partnership, Peerless-AV will be integrated into MiLB’s existing partnerships with Allegiant Air and ISM Connect to establish it as the exclusive provider of screen technologies for Minor League Baseball.

In July 2018, Minor League Baseball established a partnership with ISM Connect to launch the Allegiant Airline Network, the largest in-venue digitally connected smart screen network in sports and entertainment. Beginning this season, select MiLB clubs will have the opportunity to participate in the digital network, with the technology furnished by Peerless-AV. More than 50 MiLB ballparks are scheduled to feature Peerless-AV technology by Opening Day 2020.

The installation process of Peerless-AV displays is underway for Opening Night 2019, and Minor League Baseball and Peerless-AV are planning further placements during the year. Throughout the partnership term, Peerless-AV technology will be incorporated into numerous locations — such as concourse LCD displays, video boards and ribbon boards — to further boost fan engagement and partnership opportunities for MiLB and its teams. As clubs continue to make enhancements to their ballparks, Peerless-AV will be a valuable resource throughout the design and installation process.

“Minor League Baseball is committed to driving innovation and enhancing ballpark experiences for our fans. Peerless-AV’s commitment to be at the forefront of digital display technology aligns perfectly with our vision for being a leader in authentic fan engagement,” said David Wright, chief marketing and commercial officer for Minor League Baseball. “This partnership will allow us to continue making deeper and more meaningful connections with our fans and position MiLB as a dynamic leader in sport and entertainment.”

“Creating and implementing high-quality display solutions to enhance the fan experience is a key focus for our team at Peerless-AV,” said Nick Belcore, executive vice president for Peerless-AV. “With a shared goal of increasing fan engagement through the use of innovative technology, we are excited to be partnering with Minor League Baseball on this initiative.”