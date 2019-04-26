Midland ISD Fosters Learning With AMX By Harman

Midland Independent School District (ISD) is employing AMX by Harman SchoolView AV solutions to improve communication during announcements, interactive lessons, and emergency situations in 27 elementary schools.

Midland ISD is a public school district consisting of more than 26,000 students attending four high schools, two freshman campuses, four junior highs, an alternative disciplinary campus, and 27 elementary schools. In order to provide students with a safe and interactive learning environment, Midland ISD is utilizing AMX SchoolView AV systems to communicate with students and faculty, improve campus-wide announcements, and provide important safety features for staff and students.

“PA systems used to be simple—they were just for ringing the bell and telling students about school functions,” said Nick Stone, technology project manager for Midland Independent School District. “Now they’ve become a teaching tool, and more importantly, a life and safety tool. With SchoolView by AMX, we can broadcast high-priority or emergency information quickly and effectively.”

Midland ISD utilizes the ResQ Voice Reinforcement feature to amplify teacher’s voices using IR microphones and speakers, which reduces distractions, increases participation, and improves classroom behavior while protecting the teacher’s voice.

“The best part about using SchoolView has been working with AMX and Harman,” said Stone. “They’re always willing to hear our feedback. They go above and beyond to address our requests. I think that’s why I like the system so much—it can literally evolve with our needs. I’m very happy with SchoolView—I wouldn’t pick any other product.”

Midland ISD uses the SchoolView Bell & PA feature to allow staff to quickly make announcements using a simple, intuitive interface. Emergency audio messages can be sent to all locations with the touch of a button on the control panel or mobile app, ensuring effective communication in critical moments.

Midland ISD also employs the Campus Wide Audio feature in one of their auditoriums, which allows them to control the projector, multiple inputs and auxiliary outputs while streaming board meetings.