Harman, Zoom Announce Alliance and Product Offering

Harman Professional Solutions has announced an alliance and product offering with Zoom Video Communications, that aims to transform standard meeting spaces into powerful collaboration centers. Available immediately, two new solutions integrate the AMX Acendo Core Collaboration System and the Zoom Meetings service as well as AMX Modero G5 Control Panels and the Zoom Rooms Controller app to give users the freedom to make meetings more productive and efficient.

The AMX Acendo Core Collaboration System is ready to support and natively run the cloud-based Zoom Meetings application to launch one-touch Zoom Meetings. Zoom Meetings offer users simplified, streamlined video communications and messaging, including the ability to record meetings locally or to the cloud, as well as many additional features to deliver a more interactive meeting experience. The AMX Acendo Core platform also features wireless document sharing, web browsing, room scheduling, and more.

AMX Modero G5 Control Panels also immediately support the cloud-based, Zoom Rooms controller application to expand Modero G5-controlled standard rooms into complete, fully ready-to-collaborate, meeting spaces. The AMX and Zoom collaboration offers users the ability to simultaneously and seamlessly run the Zoom Rooms app alongside touch-based room control applications and other onscreen functions such as powering on/off lights and displays, opening and closing shades, and controlling the environment.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Zoom team on this project,” said Brian Divine, senior VP, product and customer solutions, Harman. “They’ve really done their homework to better understand the needs of their customers and the meeting space market. We were taken by their commitment to improve the experience and believe that Acendo Core and Modero G5 align perfectly with Zoom Meetings and Zoom Rooms. This partnership has real potential to move the needle in effective collaboration.”

“Working together offers AMX and Zoom users an array of collaboration and environmental room control opportunities, not previously possible,” said Chris DeNovellis, partnerships development manager, hardware for Zoom. “Empowering users to build more effective and efficient meeting spaces is a vision we both share, and we look forward to developing additional innovations together.”