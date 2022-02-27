Michele Ferreira to Lead ASG Systems Integration and Support Team

Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a solutions provider for media creatives and content owners, today announced the appointment of Michele Ferreira as vice president of systems integration and support. In the newly created position, Ferreira is responsible for overall management of the company’s design, integration, and technical services.

(Image credit: ASG)

Ferreira comes to ASG with extensive experience leading successful teams at systems integration firms and technology providers. Her last position was as vice president of sales at Electrosonic. She’s held similar titles at NES Associates, VBrick Systems, and Audio Video Systems.

“I’m excited to be part of such a dynamic and forward-looking team,” said Ferreira. “I am thrilled to support the customers of our systems integration and professional services divisions, while leveraging our experience designing cloud-based infrastructure and the managed services side of our business. By connecting the different sides of ASG’s business, we can offer a more thorough and beneficial approach to the media and entertainment community.”

The potential to innovate and learn more about media technology drew Ferreira to ASG. “I’ve always selected jobs in which I’m learning. The availability of cloud-based workflows and microservices open up the ability to ‘broadcast’ to include many different types of content creators, from corporations to schools, to smaller live event producers," she added. "I’m excited to be at the center of the future of broadcast.”

ASG president Dave Van Hoy met Ferreira while she was with Electrosonic, and the two vowed they’d work together someday. “She brings a great passion for this industry as well as leading a very successful, global business," he said. "I’m confident she’ll grow ASG into an even better company for our team and our customers.”

Ferreira is based in Silicon Valley, CA. She can be reached via email at: mferreira@asgllc.com.