ASG Names David Schleifer COO

Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a solutions provider for media creatives and content owners, today announced that David Schleifer has been named chief operating officer. A 30-year veteran of the media technology industry, Schleifer will work closely with ASG president Dave Van Hoy to implement the company’s business strategies, establish policies that promote its corporate culture and vision, and encourage top performance from company employees.

Schleifer previously served ASG as vice president of strategic operations, playing a key role in creating growth strategies to help ensure its long-term competitiveness. Prior to joining ASG, he held the position of COO of Primestream, Inc., where he led worldwide sales, marketing, engineering and operations for the company’s end-to-end media asset management, automation, and workflow solutions. He also served as VP of Strategic Planning and VP of Broadcast for Avid Technology, where he expanded Avid’s growth into the broadcast market. Over his career, Schleifer has worked extensively with a wide range of broadcasters including ABC, CBS, NBC, ZDF, and Vice Media.

“David had already demonstrated his operational skills and commitment to ASG’s success as VP of Strategic Operations, so he was the obvious choice to fill this key leadership role as COO,” said Van Hoy. “His wealth of experience in the media and entertainment industry, coupled with his deep understanding of our vision and mission, are essential. But more importantly, he’s a born strategist with a talent for designing business processes, promoting company culture, and leading diverse teams to successfully implement that strategy. I’m excited to work with David to elevate ASG to the next level.”

“I worked with ASG in my previous role as COO of Primestream, but even before that had long been aware of ASG’s leadership in engineering solutions for Media and Entertainment. I’ve seen how ASG has grown by nurturing its employees’ success as well as focusing on customer needs," Schleifer said. "I’m looking forward to positioning ASG for greater growth as cloud technology brings us tremendous opportunities to lead the technology conversation—and deliver the end-to-end solutions—that digital media, entertainment and broadcasting demand.”