Meyer Sound to Debut ULTRA-X40 and Preview Spacemap LIVE at InfoComm 2019

For InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Meyer Sound has expanded its booth and demo room footprints to showcase the ULTRA-X40 point source loudspeaker and preview Spacemap LIVE, a prototype spatial sound mixing tool.

The focal point at the floor booth (5761) will be an expansive display dedicated to the ULTRA-X40, a new product making its U.S. trade show debut at InfoComm. A comprehensive, hands-on display area will present the versatile new self-powered loudspeaker in a variety of portable and installed configurations, from flown clusters to pole mounts, to emphasize the array of rigging options.

Based on technologies developed for the newest generation of LEO Family line arrays, ULTRA-X40 features a distinctive driver configuration, a rotatable horn, and a new amplifier and processing module.

Meyer Sound's ULTRA-X40 point source loudspeaker

“ULTRA-X40 is our most important point source loudspeaker introduction since the UPA nearly forty years ago,” said John McMahon, senior vice president of marketing. “It provides the clarity and controlled even coverage of our LEO Family arrays in a compact, versatile loudspeaker with an unprecedented power to size ratio. The response to ULTRA-X40 at ISE and Prolight+Sound was phenomenal, and we expect that to continue in Orlando.”

Another highlight of the earlier European shows also coming to Orlando is a preview of Spacemap LIVE, an software/firmware-based approach to spatial sound mixing that leverages the processing power of Meyer Sound’s existing GALAXY network platform. The Spacemap LIVE demo sessions — featuring multiple ULTRA-X40 loudspeakers — will immerse visitors in a 3D panning matrix that accommodates everything from pinpoint imaging of live performers anywhere in the room, to real-time specialization of sound via a touch-screen tablet interface.

“For existing GALAXY owners, the simple addition of the new software/firmware package and two or three iPads will give them extraordinarily powerful spatial sound capabilities at a very affordable price,” said McMahon.

The Spacemap LIVE demos will be conducted on even hours from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday in rooms W240 A-D. A special session on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. will be open to the public. In between demos, the room transforms into the Sonic Lounge, a quiet and hospitable refuge for relaxed conversation and personalized product demonstrations.

Meyer Sound's UPQ Series

Two other products are making their American show debut at InfoComm 2019. The MPS-482HP is a two-channel, half rack-space power supply that expands the flexibility of Meyer Sound’s exclusive IntelligentDC remotely self-powered systems. The proven UPQ Series has been expanded and updated with the new UPQ-D3, offering an 80° x 80° coverage option along with a new class D amplifier. The new two-channel class D amplifier is designed for high efficiency with reduced current draw, yet produces a total peak output power of 1800 watts. A new generation of phase-corrected signal processing results in flatter frequency and phase response for superior transient reproduction and precise imaging. The current UPQ coverage configurations also have been updated with the new amplifier and designated as UPQ-D1 and UPQ-D2.

The booth displays also include LEO Family ground-stack configurations of LEOPARD and LINA line array loudspeakers with their respective 900-LFC and 750-LFC low frequency control elements. Also featured will be the UP-4slim, which debuted last year, and the wall display renderings of installed IntelligentDC loudspeakers. The Tech Bar will be open for engagement with Meyer Sound’s integrated suite of control and measurement software programs, including the new M-Noise test signal and procedure for the measurement of a loudspeaker system’s linear peak SPL. It will also feature a preview of MAPP-3D as well as the latest version of Compass.

Meyer Sound staff will also be engaged in the InfoComm education programs. Senior Technical Support & Education Specialist Merlijn van Veen will present “M-Noise: A Test Signal and Method for Measuring Loudspeaker Performance for Music” on Wednesday, June 12, from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. van Veen will host an M-Noise demo open to the public in the Meyer Sound demo room. Digital Systems Product Manager Rob Mele, in conjunction with the AVNU Alliance, will participate in “Distributing Time-Sensitive Audio and Video Using Milan over AVB” on Friday, June 14 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

“What we did earlier in Amsterdam and Frankfurt has built up a buzz that we expect will carry over to Orlando,” said McMahon. “We’re more focused on our trade shows this year. We’re doing new things to ensure that visiting Meyer Sound is not only an engaging experience in the moment but also a connection that pays dividends throughout the year.”