Metro Tech Reps Adds Digital Labor Solutions

With almost two years in business, Metro Tech Reps has built a synergistic team of manufacturers that bring value to its customers. The company will build that team with the addition of Digital Labor Solutions. DLS provides sub-contracting labor to the AV integrator to help them get their jobs done.

“In the 30 years of experience of working with, for, or owning a manufacturer rep firm rarely have I seen a firm represent a service not a product,” said Toby Daschbach. “However, our industry is becoming more and more service centric. And the customers of Metro Tech Reps are trying to find services that can help them succeed. So instead of trying to make them buy another product, we are bringing them a service they need.”

Based in Deer Park, NY, Digital Labor Solutions provides AV integrators with qualified people. If you need help in the field installing gear, getting your drafting or programming done, or a firm to take full responsibility of getting the job done all the way through close out, DLS has the skill and staff to help.

Sean Purcell, owner of Digital Labor Solutions, said, “During my time working for an AV Integrator I experienced the pitfalls of using sub contracted labor to make sure my jobs got done when and how I committed they would get done. It’s this experience that drives me to make sure the DLS teams get it right the first time.”