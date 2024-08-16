Mersive Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type I and II Security Attestation.

Mersive Technologies latest System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 and SOC 3 reports showed that management of Mersive Technologies maintained effective controls over the security, confidentiality, and availability of its wireless collaboration and sharing solution.

“We are pleased that our SOC 2 and SOC 3 reports have shown we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks related to security, confidentiality, and availability, along with HIPAA Security Rule requirements,” said Alan Young, Mersive’s chief product officer and CISO. “We hope that achieving these milestones inspires confidence and assures our customers and partners that we view data security as a top priority.”

The reports were issued by BARR Advisory, P.A., a global cybersecurity consulting and compliance attestation firm that has served as a trusted advisor to hundreds of cloud-based and hybrid organizations aiming to build trust and resilience through cybersecurity compliance.

A SOC 2 report is designed to meet the needs of existing or potential customers who need assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by the service organization to process customers’ information. A SOC 3 report is similar in scope but is shorter and allows for more general distribution.

The following principles and related criteria have been developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements:

Security : The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical). Availability : The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed. Processing Integrity: System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity’s objectives.

System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity’s objectives. Confidentiality : Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed. Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of to meet the entity’s objectives.

Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of to meet the entity’s objectives. HIPAA Security Rule Requirements: The system is compliant with the applicable HIPAA Security Rule requirements set forth in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Information Portability and Accountability Act.

“This SOC 2 report affirms that Mersive has successfully managed the controls in place over the selected trust services criteria developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for effective data management,” said Julie Mungai, senior manager of attest services at BARR Advisory. “Congratulations to the Mersive team on once again cementing its commitment to cybersecurity best practices.”