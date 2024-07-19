Mersive Technologies Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

Mersive Technologies has achieved certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2022—an internationally recognized standard of requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The independent assessment was performed by BARR Certifications, an ANAB-accredited auditing firm that serves as a trusted advisor to cloud-based and hybrid organizations around the world aiming to build trust and resilience through cybersecurity compliance.

To obtain this gold standard in certification, a company must clearly demonstrate an ongoing, structured approach to data management.

“Given the ever-increasing importance of data security in today’s interconnected world, this is a major milestone for Mersive Technologies,” said Alan Young, chief product officer and chief information security officer for Mersive. “It cements our unwavering commitment to securing and protecting the data of our valued customers. We hope this certification inspires confidence and assures our customers and partners that we view data security as a top priority.”

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 mandates numerous controls for the establishment, operation, monitoring, maintenance, and continual improvement of an ISMS. It certifies that an organization has deep-rooted methodologies for business, people, and IT processes, along with an established framework to help identify, manage, and reduce risks surrounding information security.

"Achieving ISO 27001 certification demonstrates Mersive’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of information security,” said Cameron Kline, director of BARR’s attest services practice. “We’re proud to work with an organization that cares about building trust and makes safeguarding sensitive data a top priority.”