Meet the PPDS New European Sales Director

PPDS has appointed veteran Pro AV specialist, Jae O Choi Park as its new European Sales Director.

Part of an ambitious five-year growth strategy, and an ongoing global expansion and recruitment drive, Park has achieved financial, sales, and account management experience within the world’s leading professional displays specialists during a 10-year career.

Based in PPDS’ Amsterdam head office, Park—who described the new role as a “peak moment” in his career—will work with, and report directly to Franck Racape, who has recently been promoted as head of global commercial, to devise and execute an ambitious five-year growth strategy, in which Park will play a pivotal role.

['Philips Godfather' Set to Retire as PPDS Announces Promotions and Expansion] (opens in new tab)

“Our global end-customer approach, driven by our international key account management team and the PPDS Global Partner Alliance, is set to be one of our largest growth areas in the years to come," said Racape. "To succeed in this strategy, we need to rely on regional sales leaders across the continents (EMEA, North America, India, China and APAC) who are able to embrace this direction. Jae’s new role is key to that strategy.”

LEDing from the front

Leading the commercial organization in all countries and regional clusters across EMEA, Park’s key focus will be to support and accelerate growth within these markets, helping to ensure a seamless experience on projects for partners and end customers, from factory floor to installation.

This includes driving PPDS’ full range of solutions within its ever-strengthening portfolio, with its Philips direct view LED displays identified among its biggest growth opportunities, with retail, corporate and education continuing to experience rapid levels of adoption.

Using his extensive experience in managing international accounts, Jae will accelerate the end user strategy, which will see PPDS introduce a more direct approach to large-scale tenders, with teams working directly with end customers on initial tender processes.

[Party Like a Rock Star: Hard Rock Hotel Installs 180-plus Philips MediaSuite Pro TVs] (opens in new tab)

Jae O Choi Park (Image credit: PPDS)

“I’m thrilled to have joined PPDS and to be entrusted with continuing the incredible work and successes that have been achieved under Franck’s leadership," said Park. "Using my own knowledge and experience, and working with the incredible sales teams around Europe, I have no doubt that PPDS will be able to meet its ambitions and become an even greater force in the market, further disrupting the status quo and bringing new levels of quality and excellent to the channel and to end customers. The opportunity to join PPDS and further my career was one I simply could not turn down.”

“PPDS has and continues to surpass expectations in the market and our teams are key to that success," Franck concluded. "As we continue to evolve and set new short- and long-term growth plans, it’s pivotal that we have the very best people in charge. Jae has a proven track record at the very highest level and is testament to PPDS’ position in the marketplace that people of his caliber want to join us on our journey. On behalf of everyone here at PPDS, I’d like to welcome Jae to the family.”