Media4Display Software Certified for Philips’ D-line Series of Displays

Philips’ new D-Line series of display Powered By Android are now certified on Media4Display Digital Signage Software.



“We put the D-Line screens through a rigorous testing and validation process to provide our customers with a solid solution, resulting in the release of an Android app specifically built for this range of displays," said Christophe Billaud, Managing Director of Telelogos. "A big advantage for our customers is that, thanks to the fact that the APK file is “signed” by Philips, our integrators and customers can benefit from easy deployment and use."

In addition from the Android integration in the form a specific app, Philips D-Line displays contain a wealth of smart features designed for optimal performance. A mPCIe slot allows users to add an extra WiFi or bluetooth module, automatic screenshots ensure that the correct content is always being displayed, and the 16GB of internal memory are all designed to give the user the best possible experience.