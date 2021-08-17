Maxhub Offers New Raptor Series LED Wall Display

The What: Maxhub is introducing the LM220A18 integrated LED wall display, the largest member of the company's recently announced Raptor Series. The LM220A18 was designed with dramatically simplified control and setting features, enabling meeting participants and presenters alike to interact more naturally and completely.

The What Else: With its 3840 x 2160 screen resolution, the 220-inch diagonal LM220A18 delivers 4K visuals with greater color accuracy and impressive depth. Featuring integrated video processing, support for PBP (Picture By Picture) functionality, which separates the screen in half--displaying output from two different source devices simultaneously on the left and right sides of the screen, along with PIP (Picture In Picture) capability, which separates the screen into two parts (one source on the main screen and the other in an inset window--this presentation experience can be configured with minimal setup time. Not least of all, the LM220A18 provides three HDMI inputs and one HDMI output for maximum signal management flexibility.

Another key attribute of the Maxhub LM220A18 is its 3-in-1 design. The control unit integrates a sending card, the Android OS card and the video processor. The receiving unit incorporates the power supply, the receiving card and the hub board while the power unit includes the power supply, amplifier and relay provisions. The result is plug and play installation with easy maintenance.

The Bottom Line: The LM220A18 was designed to facilitate quick and easy collaboration. With its low-latency, stable mirroring support, LAN screen-sharing for up to four windows and integrated Android 9.0 operating system, seamless connections and built-in sharing features make this display ideal for any presentation or communication task. Android 9.0 also provides enhanced BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) sharing of content, resulting in even greater flexibility for meetings. Further, the new LM220A18 offers upgraded Wi-Fi capability to 2.4G and 5G dual network duplex.