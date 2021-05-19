Maxhub Selects Exertis ProAV For North American Distribution

Maxhub is turning to Exertis ProAV to drive distribution of its products throughout the United States and Canada; the two companies’ agreement became effective this month.

Exertis ProAV will now carry Maxhub's Direct View Integrated LED Wall Display and UC Series product lines and distribute them to AV dealers and system integrators throughout the United States and Canada. According to the companies, Maxhub selected Exertis for this partnership as they are a global company, and "their expert salespeople are very knowledgeable about the pro AV market and the products they represent."

"We are delighted to be working with Exertis ProAV to increase Maxhub’s presence throughout North America," said Sam Malik, senior director of sales and marketing for Maxhub's North American operations. A"dding Exertis ProAV to the Maxhub list of approved distributors increases our reach into the pro AV marketplace and provides depth in resources such as warehouse logistics, credit lines, and product support from knowledgeable salespeople. Their understanding of both the market and the types of products we sell make Exertis ProAV an ideal match to represent our UC Series and LED products.”

"Continuing our market leading position in the direct view LED segment, Exertis ProAV is thrilled to have inked this agreement with Maxhub for all of North America," added Jeff Willis, senior vice president of product management for Exertis ProAV. "Exertis ProAv has direct view LED solutions in stock throughout North America. Resellers rely on Exertis ProAV for the industry’s shortest lead time for this growing category, the most knowledgeable sales teams, expert pre-and post-sales support, full project involvement from design and spec to installation, content design, and experience. We are excited to build on that with Maxhub as a partner in both the direct view LED and UC spaces.”